Feb 17 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy
Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a
year earlier, hurt by $2.2 billion in charges, including on
asset write downs.
Noble's net loss was $2.03 billion, or $4.73 per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of
$402 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
The company, which bought Rosetta Resources in a $2 billion
deal last year, said sales volumes rose 8 percent to 422,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day, pro-forma for the deal.
