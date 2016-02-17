Feb 17 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by $2.2 billion in charges, including on asset write downs.

Noble's net loss was $2.03 billion, or $4.73 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $402 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

The company, which bought Rosetta Resources in a $2 billion deal last year, said sales volumes rose 8 percent to 422,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, pro-forma for the deal. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)