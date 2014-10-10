(Corrects spelling of shake-up in headline)
By Luc Cohen and Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK Oct 10 Noble Group Ltd's
global cocoa trading chief has left the Hong Kong-based
commodity merchant, three sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Friday, the latest sign of a shake-up after China's
COFCO bought a stake in the company in April.
Paul Davis, a veteran cocoa trader who joined Noble in
January 2013 as Global Head of Cocoa based in Geneva, no longer
works at the company, the sources said.
It is not clear if he will be replaced.
A Noble spokeswoman declined to comment.
Before joining Noble, Davis worked as a portfolio manager at
Holland Capital LLP and Tropix Capital LLP in London, according
to his Linkedin page. Until 2006, he had been managing director
of ED&F Man's cocoa division in London for nearly 20 years.
His resignation comes six months after Chinese state-grains
trader COFCO paid $1.5 billion for a 51-percent stake in Noble's
loss-making agricultural division, gaining a foothold in the
burgeoning overseas agricultural markets.
In the niche cocoa market, intense dealmaking is also
transforming the trading landscape, with established players
facing increasing competition from new entrants, higher costs
and tighter margins.
Bigger cocoa rivals like Olam International Ltd
and Cargill are also expanding downstream, building
cocoa-processing plants to capture burgeoning demand for
chocolate in emerging economies like China.
Archer Daniels Midland Co last month sold its
chocolate division to Cargill.
For Noble, founded almost 30 years ago by Richard Elman, a
former metal scrap laborer, cocoa was the first foray into
agricultural commodities trading.
It now has exporting activities in West Africa, the source
of more than half of the world's coffee, and works directly with
more than 24,000 farmers in the region, it says.
In the second quarter, Noble's agriculture division, the
smallest of its three commodities divisions handling grains,
oilseeds and sugar to palm oil and coffee, reported a $300,000
loss, down from a loss of $54 million a year earlier.
Davis' departure is not the first high-level move in Noble's
soft commodities unit following the COFCO deal.
Ernesto Leon-Gambetta, who was Deputy CEO Agri Softs, was
named senior advisor for soft commodities in August, according
to his Linkedin profile. He has worked for the company for just
over a decade.
Leon-Gambetta declined to comment.
(Editing by Alden Bentley)