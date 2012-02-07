Feb 7 Noble Holdings International on Tuesday sold $1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclay's Capital, HSBC, SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NOBLE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.50 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.941 FIRST PAY 09/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.512 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/10/2012 S&P BBB+ SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.95 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.756 FIRST PAY 09/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.979 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/10/2012 S&P BBB+ SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.646 FIRST PAY 09/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.273 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/10/2012 S&P BBB+ SPREAD 215 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A