BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
May 19 Zhejiang Noblelift Equipment Joint Stock Co., Ltd. :
* Says company will establish a unit based in the US, namely Noblelift North America Corp., with registered capital of $1 million
* Says the unit will be engaged in the development of handling carrier equipment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tnRfTe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: