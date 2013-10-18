* Deal would make German firm France's second-biggest
perfume chain
* Companies have agreed on price and financing - paper
* Douglas could shed some of its and Nocibe's assets -
source
By Arno Schuetze and Matthieu Protard
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Oct 18 Germany's perfume and
cosmetics retailer Douglas is nearing a deal to buy French peer
Nocibe, a source with knowledge of the transaction
said on Friday.
The deal would make the German group the second-biggest
perfume chain in France behind LVMH-owned Sephora and
ahead of Marionnaud, which Nocibe currently trails.
Douglas and Nocibe, respectively owned by private equity
firms Advent and Charterhouse, have agreed on an
indicative price and financing, the French daily Les Echos said,
suggesting a potential valuation for Nocibe of 500-550 million
euros ($683.20-$751.52 million).
A source familiar with the talks told Reuters that Advent
and Charterhouse were nearing a deal but declined to comment on
valuation.
The source added that Douglas might shed some of its and
Nocibe's stores because regulators would likely have competition
concerns over such a deal.
A second private equity source said discussions between
Nocibe and Douglas were active but noted that they were not
exclusive. Private equity firm LBO France is also in the race,
Les Echos wrote.
Advent, Douglas, Charterhouse and LBO France all declined to
comment.
Speculation about a deal first surfaced in June when Douglas
said it was making up to 500 million euros available to its
perfumeries business as part of plans to grow internationally.
According to their respective websites, Nocibe has around
460 perfume stores in France and Douglas has over 180.
Marionnaud has around 560 stores countrywide and Sephora around
300, but these tend to be larger than those of its rivals.