PARIS, 12 juin French perfume and cosmetics
retailer Nocibe has received expressions of interest
from German perfume-to-books retailer Douglas Holding
and from French private equity firm LBO France in an alliance
with Chinese conglomerate Fosun, French daily Le
Figaro said.
The seller, British private equity group Charterhouse, has
pushed back the deadline to enter firm offers to the end of
June, the paper said. An LBO France spokesman declined to
comment on the report.
The paper said that a succesful bid by Douglas Holding would
make Nocibe the second-biggest perfume chain in France, behind
LVMH-owned Sephora and ahead of Marionnaud.
No agreement has been signed between LBO France and Fosun,
which is studying the potential of Nocibe in China, the paper
said.
Fosun is also preparing a bid for French tourism group Club
Mediterranee in alliance with AXA Private Equity
.
