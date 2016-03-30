DUBAI, March 30 Nogaholding, the holding company
for oil and gas assets owned by the government of Bahrain,
signed to obtain a five-year, $570 million murabaha financing
facility, it said on Wednesday.
The Islamic funding will support investment in a number of
large oil and gas projects in the kingdom, including the BAPCO
Modernisation Programme, a liquefied natural gas import
terminal, and the Bahrain Gas Plant Project, it said.
The facility is provided by 10 international, regional and
local institutions: Arab Banking Corp, Ahli United Bank, Arab
Petroleum Investments Corp, Gulf International Bank, National
Bank of Bahrain, Qatar Islamic Bank, Kuwait Finance House, Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas and HSBC.
Murabaha financing is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which
complies with Islamic finance standards. The facility is 60
percent larger than originally envisaged, the company said; in
November, Reuters reported that Nogaholding was seeking a $350
million sharia-compliant loan, the first for the group. Pricing
details were not given.
