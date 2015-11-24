DUBAI Nov 24 Nogaholding, the holding company
for oil and gas assets owned by the government of Bahrain, is
seeking a $350 million sharia-compliant loan in what would be a
first for the group, banking sources aware of the matter said on
Tuesday.
The firm joins a number of other oil and gas companies,
including Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Energy
Co., which have sought to raise money from banks in
the past few months to help cushion their finances against the
effects of lower oil prices.
Nogaholding is looking to arrange the Islamic five-year loan
before the end of the year, with the proceeds to be used for
general business purposes, two sources aware of the matter said
on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.
Nogaholding, which holds stakes in companies including
Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) and Bahrain National Gas
Company (Banagas), could not immediately be reached for comment.
The company was looking for an interest rate of around 250
basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), but
recent market moves could see this pushed up towards the 300 bps
mark, according to one of the sources.
Bahrain's five-year credit default swaps,
used to insure against a default, have jumped more than 20
percent since Oct. 21, a sign that investors are concerned about
the country's budget situation. Also last month, Standard &
Poor's cut its credit rating on Saudi Arabia, which has strongly
supported Bahrain since it experienced political unrest in 2011.
Bahrain's five-year credit default swaps were at 334.9
points by 1135 GMT.
But Nogaholding will have no problem raising the money, the
sources said, noting there would be support from local banks for
one of the most high-profile Bahraini companies.
Nogaholding has not raised a loan before so its rarity value
should attract banks, while its sharia-compliant structure will
distinguish it from a number of other industrial borrowers
currently in the loan market.
