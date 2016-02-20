BANGKOK Feb 20 Thai budget carrier Nok Airlines
said on Saturday it will cancel 20 domestic flights on
Feb. 23 even as it faces an investigaton into earlier
cancellations and the threat of having its licence suspended.
An official at the airline, a unit of Thai Airways
International, told Reuters that passengers affected
had been contacted and offered compensation or alternative
flights.
"These are normal cancellations and we informed passengers
three days in advance, which is in line with the (transport)
ministry's regulations," she said.
Nok Air is under investigation by the Civil Aviation
Authority of Thailand after 3,000 passengers were affected by
flight cancellations last Sunday following a pilot strike.
On Monday, Deputy Transport Minister Omsin Chivapruek said
Nok Air's operating licence could be suspended if there were
more flight cancellations.
Thailand is under pressure to improve its aviation standards
after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration downgraded the
country's safety ratings in December last year.
