BANGKOK Feb 17 Thailand's Nok Airlines
has postponed plans to form a partnership with an European
airline until 2017 after a pilot strike that forced the budget
carrier to cancel several domestic flights on Sunday, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
The strike came as Thailand is overhauling its aviation
industry to improve safety standards after downgrades by
international audit agencies last year.
Nok Air, 39.2 percent owned by flag carrier Thai Air
International Pcl, had planned the partnership for
July 2016, Patee Sarasin told a news conference.
The tie-up, which involves plane rental, would enable Nok
Air to fly to Europe to help add more capacity for the partner
during high season, while the partner could fly to Thai
destinations, he said, without naming the partner.
The plan prompted Nok Air to undergo an internal
restructuring to tighten aviation standards and comply with
European Aviation Safety Agency, Patee said.
Some pilots disagreed with the restructuring and went on
strike, stranding 3,000 passengers, he said.
He added Nok Air had fired one employee and was
investigating another seven staff, without giving details of
their alleged wrongdoing.
On Monday, Deputy Transport Minister Omsin Chivapruek said
Nok Air's operating licence could be suspended and revoked if
flight cancellations happened for second or third time.
Nok Air has rented charter flights from Thai Airways and
other domestic airlines to serve passengers until Feb. 22 while
it deals with the personnel problem, Patee said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter)