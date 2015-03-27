BANGKOK, March 27 Thailand's second-largest
budget carrier Nok Airlines expects to return to profit
this year as the outlook for the tourism industry has improved,
a top executive said.
The budget airline is aiming to carry almost 9 million
passengers this year, up from 7.62 million last year and will
receive four new planes to expand its 24-aircraft fleet, chief
executive Patee Sarasin told Reuters.
The estimated average cabin factor, the percentage of seats
sold, is expected to be close to last year's 81.3 percent, he
said.
Nok Airlines posted a net loss of 472 million baht ($14
million) last year, hit by the impact of the country's domestic
political unrest.
($1 = 32.60 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)