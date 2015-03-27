* Nok Air targets almost 9 mln passengers in 2015, up 18 pct
* Thai AirAsia aims for 14.5 mln passengers, up 19 pct
* NokScoot will officially launch in mid-2015
(Recasts with comments from Thai AirAsia, details)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 27 Thailand's biggest budget
carriers, Thai AirAsia and Nok Airlines, expect
passenger numbers to rise by nearly a fifth this year as the
outlook for the tourism industry improves, executives from both
companies said on Friday.
Thailand's tourist industry, which accounts for about 10
percent of GDP, was hard hit last year by months of political
unrest which ended in a military coup.
The drop in tourist numbers drove Nok Airlines, the
second-largest budget carrier by market share, to post a 472
million baht ($14 million) net loss last year, but Chief
Executive Patee Sarasin said the carrier expects to return to
profit this year.
"Tourists have come back. The number in the first quarter is
higher than last year," Patee told Reuters, adding that Nok
expects to carry almost 9 million passengers, an 18 percent
increase from last year.
The airline will also receive four new planes in 2015 to
expand its 24-aircraft fleet and plans to fly to new domestic
destinations subject to its board's approval, Patee added.
Thailand's military government expects tourist numbers to
increase 12 percent this year to around 28 million.
Nok Airlines competes with market leader Thai AirAsia, a
joint venture between Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd and
Thailand's Asia Aviation PCL.
Asia Aviation's Chief Executive Tassapon Bijleveld told
Reuters Thai AirAsia expects passenger numbers to rise 19
percent this year to 14.5 million. Load factor, which measures
how effectively the airline filled seats, is expected to stay
steady at around 80 percent in 2015, he said.
"First quarter load factor will be higher than 80 percent
due to rising foreign tourists especially from China," he added.
Nok Airlines is also seeking to expand internationally
through NokScoot, a long-haul low-cost carrier that is a joint
venture with Singapore Airlines subsidiary Scoot
Airlines.
The airline was due to be launched in November, but
NokScoot's Chief Executive Piya Yodmani said mid-2015 was a more
likely start date as the airline was still in the process of
obtaining approvals from Thai and foreign aviation authorities.
NokScoot aims to carry 600,000 passengers this year and
plans to launch flights to Japan, South Korea and China, he
said.
Asked about the impact from a ban imposed by Japan and South
Korea on new charter and scheduled flights for Thai-registered
airlines, Patee said NokScoot will use Singapore-licensed
aircraft to operate in the countries.
($1 = 32.60 Baht)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)