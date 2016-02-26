BANGKOK Feb 26 Thai budget carrier Nok Airlines
reported a net loss for a second consecutive year on
Friday, hit by fierce competition, a shortage of pilots which
forced it to curtail flights, and losses at joint venture
NokScoot.
The earnings announcement comes after Nok Air cancelled
several flights in the past two weeks, prompting the country's
civil aviation authority to investigate.
Nok Air, 39.2 percent owned by flag carrier Thai Airways
International Pcl, posted a 2015 net loss of 726
million baht ($20.37 million), versus a 472 million baht loss in
2014, it said in a statement.
The loss contrasts with annual profits at some other budget
and full-service carriers.
Asia Aviation Pcl, a major shareholder of Thai Air
Asia, reported a near six-fold jump in 2015 net, while Bangkok
Airways posted a near five-fold surge in its annual
profit.
Nok Air said it carried 7.95 million passengers in 2015, up
11 percent from year earlier, but lower than the 23 percent rise
of the overall market because of the entry of newcomers and
capacity expansion by existing rivals.
Nok Air's 2015 market share fell to 26.26 percent from 29.15
percent, it said.
The airline's cabin factor, the number of seats sold, was a
high 84.03 percent, but intense pricing competition pushed its
revenue per passenger down 6.64 percent to 2.11 baht per seat
per kilometre, it said.
Nok Air also booked one-time expenses and a loss from
NokScoot, a long-haul low-cost carrier that is a joint venture
with Singapore Airlines unit Scoot.
NokScoot made a net loss of 1.22 billion baht in 2015, as
its expansion to north Asia was impacted by concerns over safety
standards raised by the International Civil Aviation
Organisation, Nok Air said.
The Thai aviation authority is also examining financial
positions of Thai registered airlines as part of the military
government's attempt to improve the country's aviation standards
following a downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration in December.
Nok Air shares were down 2 percent on Friday in a broad
market that was up 0.3 percent. Nok Air shares have
fallen by nearly half over the past year.
($1 = 35.6400 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)