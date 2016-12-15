Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
HELSINKI Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia said it was planning to acquire Deepfield, a small IP network analytics company based in the United States.
The price of the deal was not disclosed. Deepfield was founded in 2011 and it has about 65 employees.
The deal is expected to close early 2017, Nokia said.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd is working with at least two automakers to develop a security service that would remotely scan vehicles for computer viruses and tell drivers to pull over if they were in critical danger, according to a financial analyst.