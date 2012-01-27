HELSINKI Jan 27 Finnish group Nokia
has sold its media advertising business to a U.S.
startup Matchbin as it focuses on core businesses, a company
spokesman said on Friday without disclosing detail of the deal.
Matchbin renamed itself as Radiate Media after acquiring the
Nokia business, which employed 180 staff at a time of the deal.
Nokia, the world's largest cellphone maker by volume,
entered the mobile advertising business through its 2007
acquisition of U.S. company Enpocket.
It has focused on phone business and location based services
under new chief executive Stephen Elop, and has been cutting
back on its extensive foray into services like games and music.