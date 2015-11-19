By TJ Strydom
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Nov 19 Finnish network equipment
maker Nokia remains upbeat about its growth prospects
in Africa despite a slowdown in many of the continent's
fastest-growing economies, a senior company executive said on
Thursday.
Nokia, which sold its once-dominant mobile handset business
to Microsoft in 2014, deals in Africa mostly with
telecommunications operators and governments, both of which have
been hit by weaker currencies and slower economic growth.
But a growing wave of consolidation in the sector is forcing
mobile operators to step up investment to take advantage of the
spectrum they gain, said Nokia Solutions and Networks head for
Southern Africa Deon Geyser.
"Worldwide growth is flattish, but Africa is a pocket of
growth for us," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines
of the AfricaCom conference.
The region Geyser manages, which stretches from South Africa
to Tanzania, is heavily dependent on commodities exports, and
Geyser said the fall in the oil price had "hit a few key
economies and subsequently the way they invest."
However, he said fundamental technology trends remained
unchanged and the company was "bullish" about Africa.
"You still have a significant amount of voice growth, even
though revenue is flat, and you still have significant growth in
data," he said.
Nokia's dominant networks division last month reported total
net sales of 2.88 billion euros ($3.09 billion) in the third
quarter, down two percent from a year earlier but up five
percent from the second quarter.
Out of that total, the networks division reported net sales
of 298 million euros in the Middle East and Africa in the third
quarter, up six percent from a year earlier and up one percent
from the previous quarter.
GDP growth in oil-rich Angola is forecast to fall to below 4
percent this year from 12 percent three years ago, while Zambia
is also set slow to around 4 percent on the low copper price.
But these numbers won't derail the general trajectory of
telecoms spending on the continent, Geyser said.
"The consolidation on the continent will be good for us," he
said.
Nokia has launched an offer to take over rival network gear
maker Alcatel-Lucent in a deal originally valued at
15.6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Adrian Croft)