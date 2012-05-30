HELSINKI May 30 Former Finnish Prime Minister Esko Aho, who has headed government and public affairs at Nokia , will step down from his position on the management team to take a position as Senior Fellow at Harvard University.

Aho, who joined the struggling Finnish cellphone maker in 2008, will continue to represent Nokia and work on its governmental affairs as a consultative partner.

He will step down from the management team in August, Nokia said on Wednesday.

Under the management of chief executive Stephen Elop, who took over in September 2010, more than half Nokia's 14-person management team has been changed.

Aho is overseeing the company's global policies and activities regarding sustainable development and social responsibility. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dan Lalor)