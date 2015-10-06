PARIS Oct 6 Alcatel-Lucent said on
Tuesday it will not sell its undersea cables unit, meaning the
strategic business which underpins the global Internet will be
taken by Nokia once it completes its acquisition of the
Franco-American group.
The Finnish firm said in April the 15.6 billion euro ($17
billion) acquisition of network gear maker Alcatel-Lucent as
they aim to better compete with market leader Ericsson
and low-cost Chinese powerhouse Huawei.
Alcatel had previously said it planned to sell a majority
stake in Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN) or list the
business separately, but in a statement on Tuesday, said it had
opted to keep the unit instead.
That means the division, which has facilities in Calais,
France and Greenwich, Britain, on the site where the world's
first transatlantic cable was manufactured in 1858, will become
part of the new Nokia group once the acquisition is complete.
Ministers had envisaged asking the French sovereign fund to
take a stake in ASN, to ensure it keeps activities that are
strategic to France's surveillance apparatus on French soil.
Asked about possible government concerns, a spokesman for
Alcatel-Lucent said France was not opposed to the submarine
cable unit being bought by Nokia.
"We constantly exchange with the government, they are aware
of our decision," the spokesman said. "This will be part of
discussions, but there was no objection," he added.
Michel Combes, Alcatel-Lucent's former CEO, had said in
April the undersea cable business would not be sold to Nokia and
would either be spun off as a private company or floated in an
initial public offering.
France's economy ministry had no immediate comment.
ASN has more than 575,000 kilometres of fiber-optic cable
systems deployed worldwide, along with the maintenance of
330,000 kilometres of undersea systems.
(Reporting by Joseph Sotinel and Michel Rose, editing by
William Hardy)