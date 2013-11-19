PARIS Nov 19 Nokia will not pursue
an acquisition of parts of Alcatel-Lucent after
weighing various options related to the French telecoms gear
company's business divisions, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Tuesday.
In September Reuters cited several sources saying that Nokia
was holding internal talks on whether to approach Alcatel-Lucent
about a tie-up as part of the Finnish company's strategic review
in light of the planned sale of its handset business to
Microsoft.
After considering whether Alcatel's IP-routing and wireless
divisions would complement its NSN telecoms equipment business,
Nokia has decided not to pursue formal talks at this time, the
Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Tuesday.
Formal meetings between the companies never took place, the
paper added, citing people familiar with Nokia's plans.
Both Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia declined to comment.
NSN Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told Reuters last week that
while he would not rule out acquisitions, the company did not
have to "do deals for the sake of deals".
He also said he was in favour of a "just wait" strategy of
letting market forces take out weaker rivals rather than doing a
deal.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle
Barzic and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Goodman)