BEIJING Oct 19 China's Ministry of Commerce
said on Monday it has approved telecom equipment maker Nokia's
proposed takeover of France's Alcatel-Lucent
providing that the Finnish firm can meet certain terms
by Dec. 10.
Nokia has agreed to meet those conditions, which mainly
relate to the use of wireless telecommunication standards and
patent licensing, the ministry said.
China is the last major jurisdiction still to approve
Nokia's 15.6 billion euro ($17.6 billion) takeover of Alcatel.
The terms were imposed in keeping with China's anti-monopoly
regulation to ensure healthy market competition isn't harmed by
the takeover, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on
its website.
