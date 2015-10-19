BEIJING Oct 19 China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday it has approved telecom equipment maker Nokia's proposed takeover of France's Alcatel-Lucent providing that the Finnish firm can meet certain terms by Dec. 10.

Nokia has agreed to meet those conditions, which mainly relate to the use of wireless telecommunication standards and patent licensing, the ministry said.

China is the last major jurisdiction still to approve Nokia's 15.6 billion euro ($17.6 billion) takeover of Alcatel.

The terms were imposed in keeping with China's anti-monopoly regulation to ensure healthy market competition isn't harmed by the takeover, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

