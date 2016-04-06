HELSINKI, April 6 Finland's Nokia
launched a job cutting programme on Wednesday following its
acquisition of France's Alcatel-Lucent, but did not say how many
positions it was planning to axe.
The company said it was sticking to its target for 900
million euros ($1.02 billion) of operating cost synergies from
the deal by 2018.
"Reductions will come largely in areas where there are
overlaps, such as research and development, regional and sales
organizations as well as corporate functions," Nokia said in a
statement, adding it planned to report on the details alongside
its quarterly earnings.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)