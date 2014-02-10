SEATTLE Feb 10 Nokia will unveil a
low-cost smartphone running a version of Google Inc's
Android operating system, despite the company's close
partnership with Microsoft Corp and its competing
Windows system, according to a report in the Wall Street
Journal.
The handset division of the Finnish company, which is in the
final stages of being acquired by Microsoft, will show off the
new phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this
month, the report said on Monday, citing unidentified sources
who were familiar with the matter.
Nokia and Microsoft declined to comment.
The new Android phone will be aimed at emerging markets and
will not feature some of Google's higher-end, custom Android
features.
Microsoft and its main handset partner Nokia have struggled
to make an impression in the smartphone market dominated by
Samsung's Android devices and Apple Inc's
iPhone.
According to technology research firm, Strategy Analytics,
79 percent of smartphones shipped worldwide last year ran on
Android, 15 percent were iPhones running Apple's iOS and only 4
percent ran Windows Phone software.