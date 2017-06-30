FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Nokia appoints Samsung executive as head of Technologies
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 30, 2017 / 7:12 AM / a day ago

Nokia appoints Samsung executive as head of Technologies

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration of a man silhouetted against a Nokia logo in the central Bosnian town of Zenica January 23, 2014.Dado Ruvic/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia has appointed senior Samsung executive Gregory Lee as head of its Technologies unit and member of the group leadership team, the telecoms network equipment maker said on Friday.

"Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited toadvance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond," the Finnish company added.

Reporting by Helsinki newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.