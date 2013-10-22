New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
ABU DHABI Nokia on Tuesday announced upgraded versions of its Asha range of mobile phones, some of the last products it developed before deciding to sell its handset business to Microsoft(MSFT.O).
Three new Asha models were unveiled at the annual Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi, where the company is expected to launch new large-screen devices to compete with Apple(AAPL.O) and Samsung.
After the Microsoft deal, which is due to close in the first quarter of next year, the new products will still carry the Nokia brand but become part of Microsoft's drive to become a major player in global consumer devices.
TOKYO Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.