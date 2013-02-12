UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
HELSINKI Feb 12 Mobile phone maker Nokia expanded its line of low-end smartphones on Tuesday with the Asha 310, which comes with dual-SIM and wi-fi access, aiming to bolster its market share in developing markets.
Nokia has been losing market share to Samsung and Apple in the high-end smartphone market and is also struggling at the low end against growing competition from Chinese manufacturers.
The Finnish company said that the new Asha 310 will come with a full-touch 3-inch display and 2 megapixel camera. The phone allows users to switch between SIM cards and wi-fi to keep down costs.
Nokia plans for the phone to be in stores in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Brazil this quarter at a price of $102.
