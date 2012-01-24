(Adds Nokia comment)
HELSINKI Jan 24 Australian regulators
have fined Nokia, the world's largest cellphone maker
by volume, A$55,000 ($58,000) for spamming customers and said
the Finnish company should change its text message (SMS)
marketing.
The Australian Communications and Media Authority said texts
Nokia sent to clients as tips to get more out of their phones
promoted the company without offering an 'unsubscribe' option as
required by law.
Nokia said it has discontinued the service in Australia and
was ramping it down elsewhere, adding unsubscribing was simpler
on its current devices.
The regulator said Nokia had agreed to train employees
engaged in SMS marketing about legal requirements.
"Some businesses are still not getting SMS marketing right.
The same rules apply to SMS marketing as for email marketing,
and the same rules apply to all businesses, big and small," said
Richard Bean, acting chairman of the authority.
While advertisers have great hopes for cellphone marketing,
including location-based services, potential hostility from
customers has held them back.
The Australian regulator said it saw a 370 percent rise in
reports from the public about SMS messages believed to be spam
in 2010-11.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Erica Billingham and Dan
Lalor)