BRIEF-LG to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated for 620 bln won
* Says it plans to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated, a wafer for semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won
HELSINKI May 5 Finnish mobile communications equipment maker Nokia on Monday said it had started a $100 million fund to invest in companies working on connecting cars.
The fund will be run by the company's venture capital arm Nokia Growth Partners and will cooperate with Nokia's location unit HERE, it said.
"Our new $100 million venture fund launched today further underlines our belief that the connected car is a significant growth opportunity," Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day follow: TRADE Trump formally withdraws the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, distancing America from Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says his country will aim to keep tariff-free commerce with North American Free Trade Agreement partners Canada and the United States in its talks wi
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.