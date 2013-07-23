HELSINKI, July 23 Finnish mobile phone maker
Nokia launched a bigger-screen version of its
low-price Lumia smartphone on Tuesday, aiming to close the gap
with market leader Samsung which sells handsets in a
wide range of sizes.
The new Lumia 625 comes with a 4.7-inch screen and will cost
220 euros before taxes and subisides. The Lumia 620, announced
late last year, had a 3.8-inch screen.
Nokia has recently picked up the pace of product launches.
Earlier this month, it unveiled a higher-end Lumia 1020 model
with a 41-megapixel camera.
The Finnish mobile phone maker once produced more than a
third of all mobile phones worldwide, but it has fallen behind
South Korea's Samsung, which has a quarter of the market to
Nokia's 15 percent.
While regular mobile phones still account for the bulk of
the company's shipments, smartphones are viewed as crucial for
its long-term survival because of their higher margins and
increasing demand for web access from mobile phones.
The Finns are pinning their hopes for a comeback in the
segment on Microsoft Corp's Windows Phone - an
operating system that is struggling to compete with Google's
popular GOOG.O Android system, used by Samsung.
Tech bloggers responded enthusiastically to the Lumia 1020
launch earlier this month, saying its camera was the highest
quality in the market. But analysts questioned whether it was
enough to help Nokia, suffering a fall in cash reserves after
years of poor sales, survive.