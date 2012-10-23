HELSINKI Oct 23 Nokia said on Tuesday it was raising 750 million euros ($980 million) by issuing convertible bonds, aiming to bolster its financial position.

The bonds, due 2017 and convertible into ordinary shares, will carry a coupon between 4.25 percent and 5.00 percent, the company said.

Last week, the Finnish mobile phone maker reported another quarterly loss and a fall in its cash position.