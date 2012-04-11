HELSINKI, April 11 Struggling cellphone maker Nokia said on Wednesday its new flagship smartphone, the Lumia 900 model, has a software bug which could cut off data connections, a setback to its ambitions to re-enter the U.S. smartphone market.

Lumia 900, which uses Microsoft's Windows Phone software, went on sale in the United States through AT&T on April 8 and is due to launch globally this quarter.

"A memory management issue was discovered that could, in some cases, lead to loss of data connectivity," Nokia smartphone unit chief Jo Harlow and Nokia U.S. chief Chris Weber said in a joint statement.

"This issue is purely in the phone software, and is not related to either phone hardware or the network itself," they said, adding the company has developed a solution which would be available around April 16.

Nokia said it will offer anyone who has bought Lumia 900, or will buy by April 21, a $100 credit to their AT&T bill. The operator sells the phone for $99.99 with a two year contract.