BRIEF-The Climate Corp partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers
* The Climate Corporation partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers
HELSINKI May 7 Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop said the company would remain focused on using Microsoft's Windows Phone software to compete with smartphone rivals such as Samsung.
Nokia's first-quarter results showed incremental gains in sales of Lumia smartphones which use Windows software, while sales of its basic phones - traditionally Nokia's strong point - plunged. That prompted speculation the company may need to adopt a new strategy.
"We make adjustments as we go. But it's very clear to us that in today's war of ecosystems, we've made a very clear decisions to focus on Windows Phone with our Lumia product line. And it is with that that we will compete with competitors like Samsung and Android," Elop told reporters ahead of a shareholders' meeting.
* The Climate Corporation partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline