HELSINKI, April 25 Nokia, which is
set to close the sale of its phone business to Microsoft
, will on Tuesday name Rajeev Suri as its next CEO and
outline its new strategy with a focus on its networks equipment
business, a newspaper said on Friday.
Citing unnamed sources, daily Helsingin Sanomat said Nokia
would also on Tuesday, along with its first-quarter results,
announce how much cash it would pay out to shareholders.
Investors have been looking forward to hearing about Nokia's
next steps since it announced the 5.4 billion euro ($7.5
billion) Microsoft deal in September.
Nokia said earlier this week it expected the deal to close
on Friday after the companies had agreed to modify certain deal
conditions.
46-year-old Suri, born in India, has been widely considered
the leading candidate for the CEO post as in recent years he has
helped the network division Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN)
turn profitable with a drastic restructuring plan and by
ditching unprofitable businesses.
The newspaper also said Nokia would over time abandon the
name NSN.
Nokia was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7236 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)