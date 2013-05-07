Parents have no right to dead child's Facebook account, German court says
FRANKFURT A German court rejected a mother's demand on Wednesday that Facebook grant her access to her deceased daughter's account.
HELSINKI Nokia NOK1V.HE Chief Executive Stephen Elop said the company would remain focused on using Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Windows Phone software to compete with smartphone rivals such as Samsung (005930.KS).
Nokia's first-quarter results showed incremental gains in sales of Lumia smartphones which use Windows software, while sales of its basic phones - traditionally Nokia's strong point - plunged. That prompted speculation the company may need to adopt a new strategy.
"We make adjustments as we go. But it's very clear to us that in today's war of ecosystems, we've made a very clear decisions to focus on Windows Phone with our Lumia product line. And it is with that that we will compete with competitors like Samsung and Android," Elop told reporters ahead of a shareholders' meeting.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it fired the technology whiz it had hired to lead its self-driving unit, Anthony Levandowski, after he failed to comply with a court order to hand over documents at the centre of a legal dispute between Uber and Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit.