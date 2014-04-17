Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
HELSINKI Nokia has suspended sales of its Lumia 2520 tablet in some European countries while it fixes a fault with charger units which it said on Thursday could pose a risk of causing an electric shock.
Nokia said there was a risk that the plastic cover of certain AC-300 charger units manufactured by a third party could come loose and separate, exposing certain internal components that could cause an electric shock if touched when the plug remains in a socket.
"Consumers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia, Switzerland and UK are strongly advised to suspend use of the charger until further notice," the company said, adding that owners of its Lumia 2520 accessory travel charger should also refrain from using it. here
The warning applies to about 30,000 chargers including 600 accessory travel chargers sold in the United States. Nokia said there have been no confirmed consumer incidents due to their use.
The Lumia 2520 tablet was among the last products Nokia developed before deciding to sell its phone and devices unit to Microsoft in a deal that is due to close in April.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.