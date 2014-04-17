HELSINKI, April 17 Nokia has
suspended sales of its Lumia 2520 tablet in some European
countries while it fixes a fault with charger units which it
said on Thursday could pose a risk of causing an electric shock.
Nokia said there was a risk that the plastic cover of
certain AC-300 charger units manufactured by a third party could
come loose and separate, exposing certain internal components
that could cause an electric shock if touched when the plug
remains in a socket.
"Consumers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia,
Switzerland and UK are strongly advised to suspend use of the
charger until further notice," the company said, adding that
owners of its Lumia 2520 accessory travel charger should also
refrain from using it. here
The warning applies to about 30,000 chargers including 600
accessory travel chargers sold in the United States. Nokia said
there have been no confirmed consumer incidents due to their
use.
The Lumia 2520 tablet was among the last products Nokia
developed before deciding to sell its phone and devices unit to
Microsoft in a deal that is due to close in April.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Greg Mahlich)