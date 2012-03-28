* Two models for China market unveiled
By Terril Yue Jones and Tarmo Virki
BEIJING/HELSINKI, March 28 Nokia will
start to sell smartphones using Microsoft software in
China from April, seeking to claw back market share gobbled up
by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.
China has become one of the hottest markets for smartphone
makers, with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook in Beijing this week
for talks with government officials amid problems ranging from
labour issues to a contested iPad trademark.
Nokia's push in China will be an important test for the
Windows Phone, which has so far had limited success in Europe
and the United States. The world's largest cellphone maker by
volume is reliant on Windows after dumping its own software
platforms last year.
Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop unveiled two models based
on the Lumia 610 and Lumia 800 smartphones.
The Lumia 800C will be sold without a carrier contract for
3,599 yuan ($573) from April. Pricing for the cheaper 610C
model, to launch in China in the second quarter, will be
announced later.
The two models will use CDMA technology of China Telecom
, the nation's third-largest carrier. Nokia plans to
bring all four Windows Phone models to the Chinese market in the
second quarter and also adopt China Unicom's wireless
technology.
Nokia Windows Phones will eventually run on all three of
China's mobile networks including China Mobile, said
Colin Giles, Nokia's global sales chief, although he declined to
elaborate on timing.
"We've invested heavily in China," Giles told reporters.
"We're creating innovation in China for China, which a number of
our competitors aren't doing."
POSITIVE MOVE
Shares in Nokia rose 3 percent to 4.116 euros, helped also
after Sweden's Swedbank lifted its rating to "buy" from
"neutral".
"This is an encouraging step into the burgeoning China
market," said Geoff Blaber, analyst at CCS Insight in London.
Nokia has lost its No. 1 position in the Chinese mobile
handset market to Samsung, with Samsung at 24.3 percent and
Nokia 19.6 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, according
to market researcher Gartner.
China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE stood at 12.6 percent
and 11.1 percent, respectively, with Apple at 7.5 percent.
"Nokia and Microsoft's biggest challenge this year will be
getting heard above the noise of Apple's iPhone, which has also
launched recently on the same China Telecom network for the
first time," said Neil Mawston of researcher Strategy Analytics.
From 2010 to 2011, Nokia saw its share of the Chinese market
shrinking to 30 percent from 70 percent, according to Strategy
Analytics.
Microsoft has the backing of Nokia for its Windows Phones,
but is struggling to get equal support from other handset makers
such as Samsung, which are focused on their Android offerings.
Microsoft's share of the smartphone market fell to just 2
percent last quarter, from 3 percent a year ago and 13 percent
four years earlier, Strategy Analytics said.