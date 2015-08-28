(Adds CEO, analyst comments)
HELSINKI Aug 28 Finnish telecom equipment maker
Nokia said it had agreed to create a Chinese joint
venture with Huaxin in a move that could pave the way for
China's approval for Nokia's proposed takeover of Alcatel-Lucent
.
The joint venture, to be named Nokia Shanghai Bell, will be
built upon a similar, long-time joint venture between France's
Alcatel-Lucent and China Huaxin, which is a state-owned Chinese
investment company.
According to a memorandum of understanding, Nokia said it
expects to hold 50 percent plus one share in the new joint
venture, with Huaxin holding the remaining shares.
China is the last major jurisdiction still to approve
Nokia's 15.6 billion euro ($17.6 billion) takeover of Alcatel.
"With this MoU now in place, we will... work closely with
our new partners to make the case for swift approval of the
proposed combination," Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said in a
statement.
Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies said the joint venture deal
was a promising sign.
"If they have agreed that with a state-backed partner, it
likely means that there will be green light coming for the whole
(Alcatel) deal."
The Nokia-Alcatel transaction is expected to close next
year.
$1 = 0.8866 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)