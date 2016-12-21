Dec 21 Finland's Nokia Corp said on
Wednesday it had sued Apple Inc, accusing the iPhone
maker of violating 32 technology patents.
Apple sued Acacia Research Corp and Conversant
Intellectual Property Management Inc on Tuesday,
accusing them of colluding with Nokia to extract and extort
exorbitant revenues unfairly and anticompetitively from Apple.
Nokia's lawsuits, filed in courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim
and Munich, Germany and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of Texas, cover patents for displays, user interfaces,
software, antennas, chipsets and video coding.
"Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the
Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined
subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented
inventions which are used by many of Apple's products," Nokia
said in a statement.
Apple and Acacia did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
