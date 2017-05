A view of Nokia's annual general meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on May 5th, 2015. REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA/Roni Rekomaa

HELSINKI Finland's Nokia is planning to cut up to 70 jobs from its technologies unit in Finland, its spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Nokia Technologies has revised its long-term strategy and will consequently reshape organisation. As part of this, talks have been initiated with the staff," spokeswoman Riitta Mard said.

The unit, which includes Nokia's patents and brand-licensing business, employs 650 globally and about 400 in Finland.

