HELSINKI May 13 Finland's Nokia is planning to cut up to 70 jobs from its technologies unit in Finland, its spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Nokia Technologies has revised its long-term strategy and will consequently reshape organisation. As part of this, talks have been initiated with the staff," spokeswoman Riitta Mard said.

The unit, which includes Nokia's patents and brand-licensing business, employs 650 globally and about 400 in Finland. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)