BRIEF-Winpak appoints Olivier Muggli as CEO
* Winpak announces the retirement of Bruce Berry and the appointment of Olivier Muggli as his successor to the position of president and CEO
HELSINKI, April 29 Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia will pay stakeholders an extra 0.26 euros ($0.36) per share on top of the annual dividend of 0.11 euros for last year, the company said on Tuesday.
The additional payment is due to the 5.4-billion-euro sale of Nokia's mobile phone unit to Microsoft, which closed on Friday.
Nokia also said it planned to give at least 0.11 euros as dividend for 2014 and start a 1.25-billion-euro share repurchase programme.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Winpak announces the retirement of Bruce Berry and the appointment of Olivier Muggli as his successor to the position of president and CEO
* Meridian Waste Solutions - On April 21, 2017, entered into a share exchange agreement with Mobile Science Technologies and its shareholders