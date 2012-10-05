HELSINKI Oct 5 A senior Nokia
executive in charge of product marketing has left the company,
after a launch event last month for the company's new Lumia
smartphones disappointed investors.
Ilari Nurmi, who was vice president of product marketing and
responsible for the company's smartphone strategy, confirmed to
Reuters in an email that he recently left the Finnish phone
company.
He did not make clear whether he left of his own accord, and
the company declined to comment on the circumstances of his
departure.
He spoke to media last month when Nokia unveiled the Lumia
920, a top-of-the-range smartphone using Windows software. At
the time, investors said they were disappointed by a lack of
details such as launch dates and prices.
The success of Lumia phones is widely seen crucial for Nokia
as it struggles to compete with rivals Apple and
Samsung.
Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker, Nokia fell
behind rivals in smartphones and racked up more than 3 billion
euros in operating losses in the past 18 months.
It is pinning its hopes on a partnership with Microsoft Corp
and its Windows Phone software, which powers around 3
percent of the global smartphone market while Google Inc's
Android platform controls two-thirds of sales. Apple
has under a quarter.
Nokia's new Lumia smartphones will go on sale in
November, taking on the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S III ahead
of the Christmas season, but some analysts said the prices for
the colourful handsets looked high.
The Lumia's launch was also marred by news that one of the
ads misled viewers. TheVerge.com first reported that a video ad
coinciding with the Lumia announcement was in fact not shot with
the 920, and the company subsequently apologized.