HELSINKI Nokia finished on Thursday job cut talks with the staff at its plant in Salo, Finland, resulting in planned lay-offs of up to 1,000 people.

The jobs at the last large cellphone manufacturing plant in Western Europe will be cut gradually through 2012, with most cuts happening by the end of June, the company said.

The remaining staff at the plant will focus on tailoring models for European operators.

Nokia is in the midst of a massive revamp of operations under its new Chief executive Stephen Elop, and it has closed plants and cut thousands of jobs globally since last year.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki)