BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 German carmakers BMW , Audi and Mercedes have won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Nokia's maps business for around 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The deal, which was announced in early August, was on the FTC's list of uncontroversial transactions which won approval from the FTC or the Justice Department. The two agencies share the work of antitrust enforcement.
Germany's three premium carmakers will hold equal stakes in the business, known as HERE, and may allow automakers to offer new premium features, like autonomous driving, in luxury cars, shaking up the pecking order between car makers, their parts suppliers and software rivals like Uber and Google.
HERE's primary competitor is Google Maps. In addition, it competes with smaller Dutch mapping firm TomTom. HERE was created by Nokia following the $8.1 billion acquisition of Navteq in 2008. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
MUNICH, May 10 German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned $70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.