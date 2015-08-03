FRANKFURT Aug 3 Buyout group General Atlantic
is set to take a stake in mapping business HERE later this year,
which a consortium of German premium carmakers has agreed to buy
from Nokia, a person familiar with the transaction
said on Monday.
The exact size of the stake has not yet been determined, the
source said, adding that contracts on the sale of a HERE stake
to the investor would be finalised in the coming weeks.
Sources have said in the past that General Atlantic could
take a 30 percent stake in HERE, but it remains unclear whether
General Atlantic's stake will end up around that
size.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)