FRANKFURT/HELSINKI Aug 3 A consortium of German
premium carmakers has agreed to buy Nokia's mapping
business HERE for an enterprise value of 2.8 billion euros
($3.07 billion), in a push to extend the reach of automakers
into digital services for connected cars.
The Finnish mobile network equipment maker said it expects
to receive net proceeds of 2.5 billion euros from a consortium
made up of Daimler BMW and Volkswagen's
premium division Audi. The deal is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Intelligent mapping systems are the basis on which
self-driving cars linked to wireless networks can perform
intelligent functions such as recalculating a route if data
about a traffic jam or an accident is transmitted to the car.
In the future, such mapping systems will have a role to play
in collision detection and other features of self-driving cars.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by
Eric Auchard)