Fitbit's quarterly revenue slumps 40.8 percent
Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
HELSINKI Finland's Nokia said on Thursday it expects to close the sale of its navigation business HERE to German car makers on Dec. 4.
The deal was earlier expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016.
In the deal announced in August, BMW, Audi and Mercedes will pay around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to buy HERE, leaving Nokia with its telecom network equipment business and patents.
($1 = 0.9221 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)
Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
LONDON Shares of U.S. and European suppliers of microchips, sensors and circuitry to Apple Inc fell on Wednesday, after the company's much-awaited iPhone sales missed expectations in its second quarter.