HELSINKI Finland's Nokia said on Thursday it expects to close the sale of its navigation business HERE to German car makers on Dec. 4.

The deal was earlier expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016.

In the deal announced in August, BMW, Audi and Mercedes will pay around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to buy HERE, leaving Nokia with its telecom network equipment business and patents.

