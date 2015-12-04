Amazon sweeps U.S. market for voice-controlled speakers - study
Amazon.com Inc is dominating the nascent market for voice-controlled speakers, research firm eMarketer said on Monday.
HELSINKI Finland's Nokia on Friday said it had completed the sale of its navigation business HERE to German car makers BMW, Audi and Mercedes.
Nokia said its net proceeds from the deal would be around 2.55 billion euros ($2.78 billion), in line with its original estimate. The deal was initially estimated to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Nokia last year sold its once-dominant mobile phone business to Microsoft, and following the maps deal, it is left with its mainstay telecom network equipment business and patents.
Earlier this week, the company's shareholders approved an all-share acquisition of network rival Alcatel-Lucent for 15.6 billion euros, expected to close early next year. ($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Amazon.com Inc is dominating the nascent market for voice-controlled speakers, research firm eMarketer said on Monday.
SEOUL When mobile gaming firm Netmarble Games debuts on Friday, its founder Bang Jun-hyuk will be the only billionaire in South Korea's top-10 wealthiest stock holders with no ties to the chaebol, the mainly family-owned industrial conglomerates that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.