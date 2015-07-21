BRIEF-Anaam International reports Q1 loss of 4.6 mln riyals
* Q1 total revenue 4.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 21 A group consisting of Daimler , BMW and Volkswagen unit Audi have clinched a deal to buy Nokia's maps business HERE for about 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion), Germany's Manager Magazin reported.
All other bidders have withdrawn from the process, which is likely to be finalised by the end of the month, the magazine said on Tuesday, citing sources close to the negotiations.
Daimler, BMW and Audi declined comment. Nokia did not immediately return calls requesting comment. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Eric Auchard; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
PARIS/HONG KONG, May 10 Chinese food and dairy company Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial said on Wednesday that it planned to bid for Danone's entire stake in U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield for about $850 million.