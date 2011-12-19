HELSINKI Stephen Elop, the first non-Finn to run Nokia NOK1V.HE, on Sunday quashed rumours the cellphone maker could move its headquarters to the United States from Espoo, a suburb of the Finnish capital Helsinki.

"As long as I am the CEO the headquarters is in Espoo," Elop told national broadcaster YLE. "That's our home, our sense of belonging."

Canadian Elop was enticed in September 2010 from his post as president of Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Business Division to lead Nokia and halt its decline.

The company has since cut thousands of jobs in its homeland, raising fears it could also move its headquarters.

(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dale Hudson)